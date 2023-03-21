New Japan Cup 2023 winner crowned

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sanada is the winner of the 2023 New Japan Cup tournament. Sanada defeated David Finlay in the finals of the annual tournament and now will receive a shot at Kazuchika Okada and the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

SANADA is the New Japan Cup 2023 winner- and will be facing Kazuchika Okada April 8 at Sakura Genesis!#njcup report:https://t.co/rBHDJAdzBC Watch the replay now!https://t.co/UKr3zSrWoo pic.twitter.com/YSzBBApSUM — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 21, 2023

Sanada’s title match against Okada will take place at the New Japan Pro Wrestling Sakura Genesis show on April 8. After his tournament win, Sanada called Okada out to the ring and the two stood face to face with one another.

Okada vs. Sanada is the only announced match for Sakura Genesis 2023 at this time.

