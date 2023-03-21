News Ticker

New Japan Cup 2023 winner crowned

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 21, 2023

New Japan Cup winner crowned
PHOTO CREDIT: NJPW
Sanada is the winner of the 2023 New Japan Cup tournament. Sanada defeated David Finlay in the finals of the annual tournament and now will receive a shot at Kazuchika Okada and the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Sanada’s title match against Okada will take place at the New Japan Pro Wrestling Sakura Genesis show on April 8. After his tournament win, Sanada called Okada out to the ring and the two stood face to face with one another.

Okada vs. Sanada is the only announced match for Sakura Genesis 2023 at this time.

