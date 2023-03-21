VIP AUDIO 3/21 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cody-Reigns, AEW Four Pillars, Dynamite minute-by-minute ratings, Sanada New Japan Cup, Vikingo, QTV love, A&E Biography ratings, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss a variety of topics:
- Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns segment, the positive trajectory for Cody so far, what happens with him after WrestleMania, and more.
- AEW Four Pillars segment analysis.
- Lessons from Dynamite minute-by-minute ratings
- Sanada’s New Japan Cup win
- QTV love.
- Former Bella Twins update
- A&E Biography ratings
- More
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply