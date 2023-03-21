VIP AUDIO 3/21 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cody-Reigns, AEW Four Pillars, Dynamite minute-by-minute ratings, Sanada New Japan Cup, Vikingo, QTV love, A&E Biography ratings, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss a variety of topics:

Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns segment, the positive trajectory for Cody so far, what happens with him after WrestleMania, and more.

AEW Four Pillars segment analysis.

Lessons from Dynamite minute-by-minute ratings

Sanada’s New Japan Cup win

QTV love.

Former Bella Twins update

A&E Biography ratings

More

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO