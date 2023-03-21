News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/21 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cody-Reigns, AEW Four Pillars, Dynamite minute-by-minute ratings, Sanada New Japan Cup, Vikingo, QTV love, A&E Biography ratings, more (77 min.)

March 21, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss a variety of topics:

  • Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns segment, the positive trajectory for Cody so far, what happens with him after WrestleMania, and more.
  • AEW Four Pillars segment analysis.
  • Lessons from Dynamite minute-by-minute ratings
  • Sanada’s New Japan Cup win
  • QTV love.
  • Former Bella Twins update
  • A&E Biography ratings
  • More

*