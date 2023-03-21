News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/21 – The Fix Flashback (3-1-2016): Triple H-Ambrose angle, Undertaker’s promo with Vince, New Japan dominates ROH on ROH PPV, Silva-Bisping fight, Young Bucks blooper (48 min.)

March 21, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the March 1, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

  • The blockbuster return of Shane McMahon to Raw including Todd’s reasons for liking Shane in general, and his idea for how to make the Shane-Undertaker scenario makes total sense and serve all of WWE’s wants and needs.
  • A reaction to last night’s Monday Night Raw including the Dean Ambrose-Triple H angle
  • Y2AJ and where it seems to be heading.
  • Undertaker’s promo with Vince McMahon.
  • Thoughts on ROH’s PPV and the clean sweep of wins for New Japan and the politics and context of why that happened.
  • An in-depth look at the Anderson Silva vs. Michael Bisping fight and the ramifications of it for both fighters.
  • A note on the blooper with the Young Bucks on the ROH PPV preview show.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*