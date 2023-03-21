VIP AUDIO 3/21 – The Fix Flashback (3-1-2016): Triple H-Ambrose angle, Undertaker’s promo with Vince, New Japan dominates ROH on ROH PPV, Silva-Bisping fight, Young Bucks blooper (48 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the March 1, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:
- The blockbuster return of Shane McMahon to Raw including Todd’s reasons for liking Shane in general, and his idea for how to make the Shane-Undertaker scenario makes total sense and serve all of WWE’s wants and needs.
- A reaction to last night’s Monday Night Raw including the Dean Ambrose-Triple H angle
- Y2AJ and where it seems to be heading.
- Undertaker’s promo with Vince McMahon.
- Thoughts on ROH’s PPV and the clean sweep of wins for New Japan and the politics and context of why that happened.
- An in-depth look at the Anderson Silva vs. Michael Bisping fight and the ramifications of it for both fighters.
- A note on the blooper with the Young Bucks on the ROH PPV preview show.
