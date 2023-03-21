VIP AUDIO 3/21 – The Fix Flashback (3-1-2016): Triple H-Ambrose angle, Undertaker’s promo with Vince, New Japan dominates ROH on ROH PPV, Silva-Bisping fight, Young Bucks blooper (48 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the March 1, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

The blockbuster return of Shane McMahon to Raw including Todd’s reasons for liking Shane in general, and his idea for how to make the Shane-Undertaker scenario makes total sense and serve all of WWE’s wants and needs.

A reaction to last night’s Monday Night Raw including the Dean Ambrose-Triple H angle

Y2AJ and where it seems to be heading.

Undertaker’s promo with Vince McMahon.

Thoughts on ROH’s PPV and the clean sweep of wins for New Japan and the politics and context of why that happened.

An in-depth look at the Anderson Silva vs. Michael Bisping fight and the ramifications of it for both fighters.

A note on the blooper with the Young Bucks on the ROH PPV preview show.

