WWE NXT 3/21 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NXT Stand and Deliver over WrestleMania weekend is on the horizon and qualifying matches begin this week for the NXT Women’s Championship ladder match.
When: Tuesday March 21, 2023
Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
WWE NXT 3/21 Match Card
- Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh
- Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell – Women’s Championship Stand and Deliver Ladder Match Qualifier
- Ivy Nile vs. Lyra Valkyria – Women’s Championship Stand and Deliver Ladder Match Qualifier
- Chase U and Schism in a Great Debate
CATCH-UP: Lita says women’s wrestling should be genderless in the future
Leave a Reply