WWE NXT 3/21 Full Match Card

NXT Stand and Deliver over WrestleMania weekend is on the horizon and qualifying matches begin this week for the NXT Women’s Championship ladder match.

When: Tuesday March 21, 2023

Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE NXT 3/21 Match Card

Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh

Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell – Women’s Championship Stand and Deliver Ladder Match Qualifier

Ivy Nile vs. Lyra Valkyria – Women’s Championship Stand and Deliver Ladder Match Qualifier

Chase U and Schism in a Great Debate

