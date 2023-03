AEW Dynamite 3/22 full match card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A Kenny Omega singles match and Sting in action lead the night on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

When: Wednesday March 22, 2023

Where: Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri

How To Watch: Live on TBS

AEW Dynamite 3/22 Match Card

Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson

Kenny Omega vs. El Vikingo

The Gunn’s vs. Top Flight – AEW World Tag Team Championship

Hook vs. Stokely Hathaway

Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue

Sting & Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. The Butcher & The Blade & Kip Sabian

