SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Bruce Hazelwood take your calls and emails to discuss Bron Breakker’s lackluster title reign, Carmelo Hayes and Greyson Waller’s potential future on the main roster, Roxanne Perez’s absence and what it means for NXT, and much more in this caller-heavy episode.

