VIP AUDIO 2/22 – The Deep…Dive with Fann and Cooling: Anderson Silva’s UFC induction, OTT did what?, King back in Tekken, more (151 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Will Cooling are back, discussing the recent induction of Anderson Silva to the UFC 2023 Hall of Fame class, Will’s suggestion on what can get listeners into cricket, Will’s confusion on sports betting brouhaha regarding wrestling, Dave’s AEW numbers and where Will greatly disagrees, Davey Richards and OTT’s awful week, “Shazam 2” (with minor spoilers), “Wakanda Forever” and the Oscars, some “proper footie talk” regarding Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester, and more. The pair finish up with King and Zangief being back in Tekken/Street Fighter respectively, and Will’s plan to invade Chicago (I know I said I didn’t have time to talk MCU, but we then talked for an hour on other things).

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO