VIP AUDIO 3/22 – The Fix Flashback (3-4-2016): Death of Hayabusa, comparing fan perceptions of Rousey to McGregor, Aries debuts in NXT, Shane and Reigns WM32 scenarios, Lesnar-Ambrose (101 min.)

In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the March 4, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

The death of Hayabusa.

The Brock Lesnar vs. Bray Ambrose match added to WWE Roadblock.

TNA Impact (including Robert Roode vs. Kurt Angle and the latest with Rockstar Spud, EC3, and Matt Hardy).

The debut of Austin Aries in NXT

More current events.

Then Fix Mailbag questions on different WrestleMania 32 scenarios with Shane McMahon and with Roman Reigns.

A preview of UFC’s big card that weekend.

The Wanderlei Silva signing by Bellator,

Comparing impressions fans have of Ronda Rousey compared to Connor McGregor.

