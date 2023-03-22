VIP AUDIO 3/22 – The Fix Flashback (3-4-2016): Death of Hayabusa, comparing fan perceptions of Rousey to McGregor, Aries debuts in NXT, Shane and Reigns WM32 scenarios, Lesnar-Ambrose (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the March 4, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:
-
The death of Hayabusa.
- The Brock Lesnar vs. Bray Ambrose match added to WWE Roadblock.
- TNA Impact (including Robert Roode vs. Kurt Angle and the latest with Rockstar Spud, EC3, and Matt Hardy).
- The debut of Austin Aries in NXT
- More current events.
- Then Fix Mailbag questions on different WrestleMania 32 scenarios with Shane McMahon and with Roman Reigns.
- A preview of UFC’s big card that weekend.
- The Wanderlei Silva signing by Bellator,
- Comparing impressions fans have of Ronda Rousey compared to Connor McGregor.
