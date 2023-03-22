VIP AUDIO 3/22 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (3-21-2005): Raw review and analysis, how McMahon was dealing with being in wheelchair, Edge and Hardy dealing with being on same events after Lita blow-up, Orton plans (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Mar. 21, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

Details of Shannon Moore’s nearly deadly car accident. Who almost died and how a stroke of luck probably saved a life.

The latest details on how Vince McMahon was handling life confined to a wheelchair.

Debunking the speculation that the Edge-Matt Hardy-Lita situation is a work.

What happened when Matt Hardy went to his first WWE show that weekend since everything went down.

What Randy Orton’s post-WrestleMania plans are.

The latest on the Cruiserweight Division.

Analysis segment-by-segment of the just-complete Raw…

And more…

