VIP AUDIO 3/22 – WKH – Ask Wade Keller: History of shift from 1980s syndication to 1990s cable TV as promoters’ focus, why isn’t Cody being booed, is last week’s Dynamite a case to script promos, more (43 min.)

March 22, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of an “Ask Wade Keller” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers email questions on these topics:

  • History of shift from 1980s syndication to 1990s cable TV as promoters’ focus
  • Why isn’t Cody Rhodes being booed?
  • Should we be resigned to a screwy finish between Cody and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania?
  • Is latest Roman Reigns t-shirt giving away future of Bloodline?
  • Did last week’s Dynamite create a compelling case to script promos in AEW?

