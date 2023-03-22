VIP AUDIO 3/22 – WKH – Ask Wade Keller: History of shift from 1980s syndication to 1990s cable TV as promoters’ focus, why isn’t Cody being booed, is last week’s Dynamite a case to script promos, more (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of an “Ask Wade Keller” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers email questions on these topics:
- History of shift from 1980s syndication to 1990s cable TV as promoters’ focus
- Why isn’t Cody Rhodes being booed?
- Should we be resigned to a screwy finish between Cody and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania?
- Is latest Roman Reigns t-shirt giving away future of Bloodline?
- Did last week’s Dynamite create a compelling case to script promos in AEW?
