VIP AUDIO 3/22 – WKH – Ask Wade Keller: History of shift from 1980s syndication to 1990s cable TV as promoters’ focus, why isn’t Cody being booed, is last week’s Dynamite a case to script promos, more (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of an “Ask Wade Keller” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers email questions on these topics:

History of shift from 1980s syndication to 1990s cable TV as promoters’ focus

Why isn’t Cody Rhodes being booed?

Should we be resigned to a screwy finish between Cody and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania?

Is latest Roman Reigns t-shirt giving away future of Bloodline?

Did last week’s Dynamite create a compelling case to script promos in AEW?

Send future questions to: askwadekeller@gmail.com

This feature is scheduled for every Wednesday on the PWTorch VIP podcast feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO