3/23 IMPACT WRESTLING REPORT: Time Machine vs. The Design, Deonna vs. Savannah, more

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

MARCH 23, 2023

LAS VEGAS, NV AT SAM’S TOWN

AIRED ON AXS TV (RECORDED)

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

(1) TIME MACHINE (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin & Kushida) vs. THE DESIGN (Deaner & Kon & Angels w/Callihan)

Kon and Kushida started the match. Kushida punched and chopped Kon to no effect. Kushida and Shelley were clotheslined by Kon. Deaner caught Shelley with a running elbow. The Guns double dropkicked Deaner. Sabin tagged in and mixed it up with Angels. Angels dropkicked Sabin. Time Machine triple teamed Angels. Sabin dropkicked Angels while he was in the corner. Shelley chopped Angels and worked on his arm. Kushida put Angels in a submission.

Sabin continued to work on the arm of Angels. Angels made a comeback and tagged to Deaner. Deaner stomped Sabin. Sabin was trapped in the corner, but fought out and got a two count on Deaner. Kushida made the hot tag. Kushida ran wild on Deaner. Kushida and Shelley teamed up on Angels and knocked Kon off the apron. They fought on the outside and Kushida delivered a splash from the top rope to the floor. [c]

The Design had the advantage. Kushida and Angels traded forearm shots. The Design triple teamed Kushida. Angels got a two count on Kushida. Angels knocked the Guns off the apron. Kon and Deaner gave Kushida the Doomsday Device, but Shelley broke up the pin attempt. All six wrestlers were in the ring and exchanged moves. Time Machine triple teamed Angels, to the crowd’s delight. Sabin gave Deaner a cutter. Callihan got in the ring to protect Deaner, but got kicked by the Guns. Sabin flew through the ropes onto The Design. Kushida put Angels in the Hoverboard Lock and Angels tapped.

WINNER: Time Machine in 19:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Action packed start to the show. They did a good job of spotlighting Kushida for his upcoming title shot. The Design angle continues).

-The Coven promo. Taylor Wilde talked about witchcraft. She asked the Death Dollz if she looks like a fraud. She said that Rosemary sealed their fate when they shook hands. They ended by saying “Long live The Coven”. [c]