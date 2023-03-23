SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody Rhodes says that his father, Dusty Rhodes, would not have wanted to be in his corner for his upcoming match against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

In an interview with Stadium Astro, Cody talked about his father and what he’d have wanted to do during his main event WrestleMania match.

“I don’t think he would’ve wanted to be in my corner,” Cody said of his father. “I think he would’ve wanted to be somewhere private. Somewhere, you know, where he could just enjoy it. He really had a great appreciation for what he did already and anytime I tried to drag him out to do something, he would do it for me because he loved me. But also, he wanted to say goodbye at the right time, and I think that’s why he liked being behind the scenes with what he did at NXT.”

Cody Rhodes returned to the WWE at WrestleMania 38 last year. Rhodes took time away after his return to heel a torn pectoral and returned at the Royal Rumble. At that event, Rhodes won the men’s 2023 Royal Rumble to earn his shot at Reigns at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 39 airs live on Peacock on April 1 and April 2. Other announced matches for the show include John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, and more.

