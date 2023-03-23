FREE PODCAST 3/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Barnett: Omega vs. Vikingo, Adam Page, Sting, Hook, Four Pillars follow-up, caller and email interaction (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to discuss Dynamite with caller and email contributions. They talked about the Kenny Omega vs. Vikingo main event and the angles wrapped around it including what could be next for Don Callis. Then they talk about Hook’s role and future, Sting’s presentation, the FTR tag team situation, Adam Cole’s featured talking segment, and more from Dynamite. They also read some bigger picture emails from listeners about the Four Pillars segment last week including the lack of building up the challengers and the insider meta comments. All that and more with caller and emailer interaction.

