FREE PODCAST 3/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review GCW’s Eye for an Eye featuring Gage vs. Slamovich, Homicide vs. Cardona, Time Splitters vs. Bailey & Oliver, more (72 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland are keeping the lookout for GCW’s Eye for an Eye featuring Nick Gage vs. Masha Slamovich for the GCW title, Matt Cardona vs. Homicide, The Time Splitters vs. Mike Bailey & Jordan Oliver, and much more. Plus, they discuss their pet peeves in wrestling matches and try to explain GCW gimmicks on a family friendly podcast. For VIP listeners, Chris and Justin give their live account of Ohio Wrestling Alliance’s Standing Room Only and highlight matches they enjoyed – Tre Lamar vs. Matt Diesel and Jason Hotch vs. Damian Chambers.

