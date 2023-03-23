Randy Orton WWE update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE is talking internally about Randy Orton once again.

PWInsider is reporting that internal discussions about Orton have begun once again and that he will be on hand in Los Angeles during WrestleMania weekend. Orton has been out of action with a back injury since Fall of 2022. Orton is not currently scheduled for any WWE appearances throughout WrestleMania week including at WrestleMania 39 itself.

WrestleMania 39 will air live on Peacock on April 1 and April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Announced matches for the show include Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, The Usos vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship, and much more.

