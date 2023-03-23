Shawn Michaels provides update on NXT Europe

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Shawn Michaels still wants to make NXT Europe a reality by the end of the year.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Michaels talked about working on a project like NXT Europe and what the timeline is for that brand to come to fruition.

“Things are still in the organizational stage and we are hoping we will have that up and running by the end of 2023,” Michaels said of the NXT Europe launch. “I’m really learning. It isn’t something you just throw together, especially if you want to set it up for success. I think everyone would feel a bit more comfortable if it takes a little bit longer to make sure we cross every t and dot every i, but still looking forward to trying to make that a reality by the end of 2023.”

Shawn Michaels is a former grand slam champion in WWE and is in charge of the NXT brand. Michaels recently appeared on NXT television during an interview segment with Grayson Waller. In the segment with Waller, Michaels brought NXT legend, Johnny Gargano, back to the company to face Waller at NXT Stand and Deliver.

NXT Stand and Deliver airs live on Peacock on Saturday April 1 before WrestleMania. Other announced matches for the show include Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship, a ladder match for the NXT Women’s Championship, and more.

