3/24 IMPACT WRESTLING SACRIFICE PPV REPORT: Time Machine vs. Swann & Maclin & Kazarian, Purrazzo vs. Shaw, and more.

IMPACT WRESTLING SACRIFICE 2023 REPORT

MARCH 24, 2023

WINDSOR, ON AT ST. CLAIR COLLEGE

AIRED LIVE ON IMPACT PLUS & FITE TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Intro video featuring the stars of Impact Wrestling.

-They opened with aerial shot of fans waiting to get into the building, then showed excited fans in the crowd.

(1) “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM

They went move for move and took it to the mat early. Hannifan addressed that Mickie James and Josh Alexander both suffered injuries. Gresham and Bailey had a test of strength that went to the mat and out of the ring. Back inside, Bailey had Gresham in an armlock, but Gresham got Bailey on the mat and into a submission. Gresham backed Bailey into the corner. Gresham put Bailey in a leglock. Bailey reached the bottom rope. Bailey shoved Gresham because he thought Gresham held the hold too long after he was called to break. They exchanged punches and kicks. Gresham left the ring after a series of kicks. Bailey caught Gresham with a moonsault to the outside.

Gresham took Bailey to the mat again and pounded his knee into the mat. Gresham went back to working Bailey’s leg and toes. Bailey rebounded and dropkicked Gresham from the top rope. Bailey delivered a series of kicks and a shooting star press for a two count. Bailey gave more kicks, but Gresham came back with a DDT. Gresham dropkicked Bailey in the knee three times. Bailey made a brief comeback but Gresham took him to the mat again. Fans chanted “This is awesome”. They traded forearm strikes.

Bailey took Gresham down with kicks. Gresham put Bailey in the figure four leglock. Bailey made it to the ropes. They fought on the apron. Bailey did a flip and landed with both knees on Gresham’s face. Gresham pulled Bailey off the ropes and drove his left knee into the apron. They fought on the outside and barely made it back in before the ten count. They traded pin attempts. Bailey missed Ultima Weapon. Gresham put on the figure four leglock, but Bailey reversed it and Gresham tapped immediately.

WINNER: “Speedball” Mike Bailey in 20:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Excellent match. A good mixture of mat wrestling and high-flying moves.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Brian Myers. Myers bragged about pinning Joe Hendry on Impact TV. Myers talked about his accomplishments. Moose approach and said he would make sure that lightning strikes twice and help Myers beat Hendry. Santino walked in and banned Moose from ringside.

-Video package on the Joe Hendry/Brian Myers feud.

(2) JOE HENDRY (c) vs. BRIAN MYERS — Impact Wrestling Digital Media Title match

Hendry did his pre-match schtick and talked about the royal family. Darren McCarty of the Detroit Red Wings was shown at ringside. The action quickly went to the floor. Hendry slammed Myers on the mats. In the ring, Myers gave Hendry a flatliner. Myers gave Hendry a chop block. Myers clotheslined Hendry and punched him. Myers tripped Hendry to the mat. Myers got a two count, then put on a chinlock. Myers dropkicked Hendry. Myers put on a sleeper. Myers slammed Hendry and got a two count. Hendry fought back with chops and a back elbow. Hendry delivered a series of clotheslines and a fallaway slam. Hendry gave Myers a cutter for a two count. Myers came back with kicks and a DDT for a two count. Myers speared Hendry, but Hendry kicked out of the pin attempt. Hendry caught Myers with a cutter coming off the ropes, followed by a Standing Ovation for the pin.

WINNER: Joe Hendry in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The action was really good. Cool finishing sequence. Both looked good here.)

-Gia Miller had a sit-down interview with Santino and Mickie James. Mickie said she wasn’t good and she was disappointed. She said she has a broken rib and can’t defend the title tonight. She said that Jordynne Grace had warned her about wrestling so close to their title match. She apologized for not competing tonight or at Multiverse United. She said she hoped she would be back for Rebellion. Santino said Grace would face someone at Multiverse and that person would face Mickie at Rebellion. If Mickie isn’t ready for Rebellion, she will give up the title.

-Video package on the Deonna Purrazzo/Gisele Shaw feud.

(3) DEONNA PURRAZZO vs. GISELE SHAW (w/ Savannah Evans & Jai Vidal)

They went back and forth early. Shaw went for an armbar, but Deonna got out. Shaw regrouped on the outside. Deonna slid into Shaw on the outside. Deonna hit Evans. Evans hit Deonna while the referee wasn’t looking, to turn the tide in favor of Shaw. Back in the ring, Shaw continued to attack Deonna. Vidal hit Deonna while the referee was distracted. Shaw stomped Deonna and got a two count. Deonna gave Shaw a neckbreaker and came back with punches and kicks. They traded kicks. Deonna put Shaw in a submission. Shaw had Deonna in a full nelson, but Deonna elbowed out. They traded forearm shots. Shaw gave Deonna a backbreaker and faceplant, but only got a two count. Deonna got the armbar on Shaw and turned it into the Venus De Milo. Shaw tapped immediately.

WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo in 10:00.

Evans attacked Deonna from behind after the match. Tasha Steelz’s music played and she walked to the ring. Evans turned her attention to Evans. As soon as Evans turned around, Tasha hit her. Tasha fought off Vidal and Evans. Tasha gave Vidal a DDT and a cutter and cleared the ring. Fans cheered.

(D.L’s. Take: These two wrestled really well and the fans were into it. I enjoyed the return of Tasha Steelz, which is a nice twist in this feud.)

-Video package on Kenny King and PCO.