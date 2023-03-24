3/24 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on IC Title match contract signing, Rey vs. Knight, Cody vs. Kaiser, Dominik confronts Mysterio family

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

MARCH 26, 2023

LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT MGM GRAND ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

-After “WWE Then, Now, Forever, Together,” a video package aired on the reconciliation of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn followed by the Usos accepting the challenge to face them for the WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania.

-The Smackdown opening theme aired.

-The camera pointed at the WrestleMania sign as Michael Cole introduced the “penultimate edition of Smackdown before WrestleMania.”

-Cody Rhodes’s theme song played and he came out to a roar of cheers.