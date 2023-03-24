Cora Jade NXT status update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cora Jade has been absent from recent episodes of NXT television in recent weeks due to an undisclosed injury. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the injury is what has kept her off TV since New Year’s Evil. The report does not indicate what the injury is.

Jade has been a fixture of the NXT women’s division since the move to NXT 2.0 in the fall of 2021. Jade turned heel early in her run with the brand and feuded with current NXT Women’s Champion, Roxanne Perez, right after. Jade has also worked with Wendy Choo and others. Jade is not booked for NXT’s upcoming Stand and Deliver event next Saturday.

NXT Stand and Deliver will air live on Peacock on April 1. Announced matches on the show include Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship, a ladder match for the NXT Women’s Championship, and more.

