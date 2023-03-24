News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/23 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk Reigns-Cody and Sami-KO reunion, Omega vs. Vikingo, reviews of UFC, NXT, Raw, SD, Rampage, Dynamite (124 min.)

March 24, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

  • Reviews of Smackdown and Raw including the latest WrestleMania build with Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens agreeing to team with Sami Zayn, the IC Title set-up, Dominik-Rey, and more.
  • Review of NXT including a very strange segment.
  • Review of New Japan Cup’s final week.
  • Reviews of AEW Rampage and Dynamite including Kenny Omega vs. Vikingo, Adam Cole’s in-ring promo, and more.
  • Review of UFC’s latest event and a look ahead.

