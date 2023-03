FREE PODCAST 3/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #218 (3-15-93) of the PWTorch including Dino Bravo murdered, Sting wins WCW Title in England, Madusa Torch Talk, more (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the sixty-second episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #218 of the PWTorch including news of Dino Bravo’s murder, Vader losing the WCW title to Sting in the UK, Jim Ross calling WrestleMania, Wade’s Torch Talk with Madusa, weekly trivia, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

