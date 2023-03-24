Josh Alexander to vacate Impact World Championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Josh Alexander will vacate the Impact World Championship due to a torn tricep injury that will keep him out of action.

The news was revealed on Friday morning during an episode of Busted Open Radio. Impact Wrestling confirmed the news via press release. The company will crown a new world champion at the Rebellion PPV. On that show, Steve Maclin will face Kushida for the open Impact World Championship.

Josh Alexander was the longest reigning Impact World Champion in company history and defeated Moose, Rich Swann, Alex Shelley, Frankie Kazarian and Bully Ray, and others throughout the run. Alexander won the world championship at the Rebellion PPV event last year.

On Friday’s Sacrifice Impact+ event, Steve Maclin will replace Alexander and partner with Steve Maclin & Frankie Kazarian against the team of Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin & Kushida.

