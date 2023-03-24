Mercedes Mone title defense announced by NJPW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mercedes Mone will defend her IWGP Women’s Championship against both Hazuki and AZM at Sakura Genesis 2023 on April 8. NJPW announced the news on Friday.

After a video message from the champion, the match is now official! Mercedes Moné vs AZM vs Hazuki April 8 in Ryogoku! Detailshttps://t.co/YfOfuNFnX7 International ticketshttps://t.co/XwdE46ArKJ#njpw #njsg pic.twitter.com/HrQ16l7EgP — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 24, 2023

Mercedes Mone defeated Kairi at Battle in the Valley earlier this year to become the IWGP Women’s Champion. Mone joined the company at Wrestle Kingdom 17. It was her first in-ring wrestling appearance since walking out of the WWE in May of 2022.

Sakura Genesis will take place on April 8 and will also feature Kazuchika Okada defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Sanada. Sanada won the 2023 New Japan Cup to earn a shot at the title.

