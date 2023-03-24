VIP AUDIO 3/23 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Should AEW bring Punk back and should he be a heel or face if he returns? What if Muta went to WWF early in career? WM turns this year? More (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss listener emails on these topics…
- How would Vince McMahon have booked Great Muta if he went to WWE in his prime instead of WCW?
- Do you think in the future Cody Rhodes will get a chance to be part of WWE Creative?
- Any Jeff Gaylord stories?
- What’s the status of Pete Dunne/Butch under Paul Levesque and could Dunne be a top star along the lines or Bryan Danielson in WWE?
- Some Mets talk and MLB notes.
- Does Tony Khan know that the Blackpool Combat Club is a shite seaside town that’s not popular?
- Who are Todd’s and Wade’s picks for Wrestler of the Year, Promotion of the Year, Booker of the Year, and TV Show of the Year?
- Should a babyface never hit a heel from behind as Wade contended?
- What causes Japanese wrestler’s mouths to ooze colored goo so much?
- Why are referee’s digitized or blurred in WWE’s video game?
- How many turns will there be at WrestleMania this year?
- How would Todd feel if he was told seven years ago that he’d have to wait four-and-a-half years for Roman Reigns to turn heel?
- A career review of Konnan including whether he overachieved or underachieved.
- Does WWE have as good of a roster as they’ve had since the Attitude Era right now?
- What would the reaction be if WWE just randomly put Seth Rollins vs. Will Ospreay on Raw like AEW just did with Kenny Omega vs. Vikingo?
- Why is there so much resistance to video packages by some people?
- What is the value of minute-by-minute viewership trends?
- Is it really outdated to criticize insider references in promos in 2023?
- Is it really possible that AEW will let FTR go while featuring QTV every week?
- Should AEW bring C.M. Punk back now that he’s dropped hints he’s willing to try to make things right?
- If Punk returns to AEW, should it be as a heel or a babyface?
- Is Jeff Jarrett now the biggest draw in AEW based on the latest minute-by-minute numbers?
- A closing scenario for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes with The Rock involved.
