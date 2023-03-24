VIP AUDIO 3/23 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Should AEW bring Punk back and should he be a heel or face if he returns? What if Muta went to WWF early in career? WM turns this year? More (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss listener emails on these topics…

How would Vince McMahon have booked Great Muta if he went to WWE in his prime instead of WCW?

Do you think in the future Cody Rhodes will get a chance to be part of WWE Creative?

Any Jeff Gaylord stories?

What’s the status of Pete Dunne/Butch under Paul Levesque and could Dunne be a top star along the lines or Bryan Danielson in WWE?

Some Mets talk and MLB notes.

Does Tony Khan know that the Blackpool Combat Club is a shite seaside town that’s not popular?

Who are Todd’s and Wade’s picks for Wrestler of the Year, Promotion of the Year, Booker of the Year, and TV Show of the Year?

Should a babyface never hit a heel from behind as Wade contended?

What causes Japanese wrestler’s mouths to ooze colored goo so much?

Why are referee’s digitized or blurred in WWE’s video game?

How many turns will there be at WrestleMania this year?

How would Todd feel if he was told seven years ago that he’d have to wait four-and-a-half years for Roman Reigns to turn heel?

A career review of Konnan including whether he overachieved or underachieved.

Does WWE have as good of a roster as they’ve had since the Attitude Era right now?

What would the reaction be if WWE just randomly put Seth Rollins vs. Will Ospreay on Raw like AEW just did with Kenny Omega vs. Vikingo?

Why is there so much resistance to video packages by some people?

What is the value of minute-by-minute viewership trends?

Is it really outdated to criticize insider references in promos in 2023?

Is it really possible that AEW will let FTR go while featuring QTV every week?

Should AEW bring C.M. Punk back now that he’s dropped hints he’s willing to try to make things right?

If Punk returns to AEW, should it be as a heel or a babyface?

Is Jeff Jarrett now the biggest draw in AEW based on the latest minute-by-minute numbers?

A closing scenario for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes with The Rock involved.

