VIP AUDIO 3/23 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Reigns vs. Cody and Usos vs. Sam & KO build, Omega vs. Vikingo, reviews of UFC, NXT, Raw, SD, Rampage, Dynamite (89 min.)

March 24, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Reviews of Smackdown and Raw including the latest WrestleMania build with Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens agreeing to team with Sami Zayn, the IC Title set-up, Dominik-Rey, and more.
  • Review of NXT including a very strange segment.
  • Review of New Japan Cup’s final week.
  • Reviews of AEW Rampage and Dynamite including Kenny Omega vs. Vikingo, Adam Cole’s in-ring promo, and more.
  • Review of UFC’s latest event and a look ahead.

