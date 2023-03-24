VIP AUDIO 3/23 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Reigns vs. Cody and Usos vs. Sam & KO build, Omega vs. Vikingo, reviews of UFC, NXT, Raw, SD, Rampage, Dynamite (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In part one of this week's two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Reviews of Smackdown and Raw including the latest WrestleMania build with Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens agreeing to team with Sami Zayn, the IC Title set-up, Dominik-Rey, and more.

Review of NXT including a very strange segment.

Review of New Japan Cup’s final week.

Reviews of AEW Rampage and Dynamite including Kenny Omega vs. Vikingo, Adam Cole’s in-ring promo, and more.

Review of UFC’s latest event and a look ahead.

