News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/24 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich discuss Bloodline saga, Vikingo’s AEW debut, Jericho’s delusional comments, more (133 min.)

March 24, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on VIP, Rich and Travis talk the last two weeks in The Bloodline saga. With Cody Rhodes’ help, and Sami declaring his love, Kevin Owens reunites with Sami Zayn to challenge the Usos at WrestleMania. Should a relatively lukewarm Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair main event Mania night 1 over Owens & Zayn vs. The Usos? El Hijo del Vikingo makes his AEW debut on Dynamite in the main event against Kenny Omega in a well received match. Chris Jericho makes asinine and delusional comments about audience participation and wrestling theme songs. Rich reads “The Wandering Inn.” Travis updates his reading challenge numbers.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*