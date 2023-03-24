WWE announces major update on WrestleMania lineup

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Cena will kick off night one of WWE WrestleMania 39 on April 1.

During this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Michael Cole announced that the John Cena vs. Austin Theory United States Championship match would be the very first match to kick off the two-night WrestleMania 39 event inside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

https://twitter.com/WrestleMania/status/1639430086708404226

WrestleMania 39 will air live on Peacock on April 1 and 2. Other announced matches for the show include Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Universal Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Becky Lynch & Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CNTRL, and much more.

