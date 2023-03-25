FREE PODCAST 3/25 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (3-22-2018) Bryan’s possible opponents after comeback, Ultimate Deletion, WrestleMania 34 preview (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (3-22-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell to discuss these topics: Daniel Bryan’s possible opponents, WrestleMania match order, New Japan Cup, Reigns, Fabulous Moolah, Ultimate Deletion, and much more including Mailbag questions plus some NFL quarterback talk.
Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss these topics: Which match should and will close WrestleMania this year? Crowd reaction for Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns? Could Daniel Bryan still go to indy scene? Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn returning under a mask? Who wins Styles-Nak? Women’s MITB at WM? And more.
