VIP AUDIO 3/25 – The Fix Flashback (3-6-2016): UFC 196 in-depth analysis with Todd, Wade, Jamie talking Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz, Meisha Tate vs. Holly Holm, more (95 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix, we jump back just over seven years to the March 6, 2016 episode with special coverage of UFC 196.

First, PWTorch editor Wade Keller Martin talks with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin, who gives his instant analysis on the top two fights at UFC 196 and the ramifications of the two upset outcomes on UFC’s business and UFC 200.

Then, in a separate podcast, MMATorch editor-in-chief Jamie Penick and Todd discuss in greater depth UFC 196 with a focus on the two main events featuring Meisha Tate vs. Holly Holm and Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz, but also reaction to the rest of the card.

