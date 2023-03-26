FREE PODCAST 3/26 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Triple H & Steph training video, Rousey angle, Lesnar-Reigns, Cena-Taker, live callers, on-site correspondents (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by guest co-host Jason from Australia talking about the over-the-top Triple H & Steph training video, the latest Ronda Rousey promo and angle, the latest Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns beating, John Cena calling out Undertaker again, and much more with live callers and on-site correspondents plus mailbag at the end.

