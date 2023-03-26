VIP AUDIO 3/26 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “30 4L 30” Episode 17 – Masato Tanaka (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the seventeenth edition of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. In 2023 we will continue celebrating what is now over 30 years of professional wrestling fandom, and Alan will welcome more guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. Our subject for this episode is a man whose career has pretty much coincided with Alan’s fandom as he approaches the 30 year mark himself – the legend of FMW, ECW, and Zero 1, one of the iron men of professional wrestling – Masato F’n Tanaka! And for this episode we have not one, but two guests, as Rob Naylor makes his second appearance of the series to pay homage to one of his favorite wrestlers and also to our other guest – a man that Rob and I are huge fans of. One of the great wrestling historians, the encyclopedia of FMW, and the creator of one of the best wrestling video series on the internet – it’s FMW BAHU, or simply Bret, as he brings us the stories and background of Tanaka’s early years and how his career developed into the 2000s. The guys talk memories of Tanaka hitting the scene in ECW and capturing the attention of Western fans in a major way with his Mike Awesome feud, his transformation in body and style in 2007, the unheralded 2008 Zero 1 vs. New Japan feud, live memories, and much more. Ultimately, this is about what makes Masato Tanaka such a special pro wrestler, why we love him, and looking at his place in history – and hopefully it makes others want to appreciate him like we do! Check it out.

