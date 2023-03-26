News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/26 – The Fix Flashback (3-9-2016): Y2AJ breakup, Shane-Vince, Brock-Bray “hype,” Angle-Lashley, Ben Askren, Hogan-Gawker, Rock, Ambrose (87 min.)

March 26, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the March 9, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

  • The hype for Roadblock
  • Rock’s brief video clip
  • The breakup of Y2AJ
  • The Vince-Shane segment
  • The lack of hype for Brock Lesnar’s match at Roadblock
  • Thoughts on TNA Impact’s Kurt Angle-Bobby Lashley main event and the Beer Money vs. Wolves match
  • Analysis of the Hulk Hogan-Gawker trial so far
  • The Vince McMahon-Brian Fritz interview
  • Ben Askren, Bellator’s gimmick matches, and the prospects of Bellator promoting a tag team MMA fight

