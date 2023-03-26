VIP AUDIO 3/26 – The Fix Flashback (3-9-2016): Y2AJ breakup, Shane-Vince, Brock-Bray “hype,” Angle-Lashley, Ben Askren, Hogan-Gawker, Rock, Ambrose (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the March 9, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

The hype for Roadblock

Rock’s brief video clip

The breakup of Y2AJ

The Vince-Shane segment

The lack of hype for Brock Lesnar’s match at Roadblock

Thoughts on TNA Impact’s Kurt Angle-Bobby Lashley main event and the Beer Money vs. Wolves match

Analysis of the Hulk Hogan-Gawker trial so far

The Vince McMahon-Brian Fritz interview

Ben Askren, Bellator’s gimmick matches, and the prospects of Bellator promoting a tag team MMA fight

