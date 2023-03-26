VIP AUDIO 3/26 – WKH – Focus On AEW: Impact of Punk’s latest criticism of AEW top names, minute-by-minute details of Dynamite including Omega-Vi (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on AEW” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these AEW topics:

Dynamite ratings last week including year-to-year comparisons in several demographic categories.

C.M. Punk’s social media missive about lead-up to AEW All Out and being asked to lose to Jon Moxley before he was medically cleared. How is Punk now seen among top wrestlers in AEW? Will this change Tony Khan’s incentive to bring him back? Does Punk even want to return? Have fans cooled on a possible return? Is WWE eager to snatch Punk if Punk leaves AEW entirely?

Minute by minute details on last week’s Dynamite including how the Adam Cole promo did and the Kenny Omega vs. Vikingo match. Could the strong performance of Omega-Vikingo have an influence on TK’s desire to risk the fallout of bringing Punk back?

This week’s Dynamite line-up including indications the International Title is essentially becoming a TV Title.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO