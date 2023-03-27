3/27 WWE RAW REPORT: Pamares’s “alt-perspective” report on Cody vs. Solo, Becky vs. Sky, Priest vs. Mysterio, Miz TV, WrestleMania hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

MARCH 27, 2023

PHOENIX, ARIZ. AT FOOTPRINT CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Corey Graves, Kevin Patrick

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with The Miz making his way to the ring to host Miz TV while the commentary team ran down tonight’s card. Miz put over his hosting role at WrestleMania before introducing Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus. Miz asked Lynch that she couldn’t do it herself and had to ask for reinforcements. Lynch said Miz sounds like an insecure man with tiny balls. Lynch talked about what Damage CTRL put her through over the past few months. She said that there are two people in the ring she respects and you would fight for. Miz asked Lita and Stratus why they returned to now.

– As Lita started answering, Damage CTRL interrupted to tell Stratus and Lita that they meant something 20 years ago. Stratus said that Lita does mean something when holding championship gold. Bayley said that at one point this would have been a dream match for them, but now their dream is to take out a top star and two Hall of Famers. Lynch told Bayley that she has done noithing and that Kai & Sky have only been acting as her flunkies. Lynch finished that she thought this would end when they fought at War Games, in a Steel Cage and for the titles, but since it didn’t, it must end at WrestleMania. Both teams faced off, as the show went to commercials.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Solid promo segment to open the show. Becky Lynch was fired up and brought some much needed intensity to this rivalry.)

(1) BECKY LYNCH (w/Lita & Trish Stratus) vs. IYO SKY (w/Bayley & Dakota Kai)

Lynch knocked Sky down and started stomping her in the corner. Lynch launched Sky away with a series of Xploders, but couldn’t follow up with a leg drop after Kai and Bayley pulled her out. As Bayley checked on Sky, Lynch grabbed her by the hair, only to receive an enzuigiri. Sky clocked Lynch with a double knee strike, followed by a chinlock and a dropkick. They exchanged elbow strikes, until Lynch knocked Sky down with a shoulder tackle. Lynch nailed Sky with a series of clothesliens and a sliding dropkick through the ropes. Sky evaded a diving move, only to fall to a reverse DDT for a two count. Sky countered the Manhandle Slam with a rolling double stomp, as WWE RAW went to commercials.

Back from break, Lynch planted Sky with a superplex, but she kicked out at two. Sky laid Lynch with two back-to-back German suplexes for a nearfall. Lynch launched Sky with a Xploder, but couldn’t follow up with a Tornado DDT. Sky knocked Lynch off the top turnbuckle with a dropkick, setting her up for an Asai moonsault. Sky missed a moonsault, allowing Lynch to floor with the Manhandle Slam for the victory.

WINNER: Becky Lynch in 10:00

(Pomares’s Analysis: Pretty fun match with Damage CTRL taking another defeat which I’m not sure they can afford. Kind of wish they protected the Becky Lynch and Iyo Sky singles match for a bigger occasion.)

– A recap of Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline’s confrontation from last week’s RAW and SmackDown aired.

– A video package aired, recapping numerous highlights from Asuka’s WWE career while numerous WWE stars and legends gave their thoughts.

– A recap of Logan Paul knocking Seth Rollins out last week aired.

– Earlier today, Cathy Kelley interviewed Seth Rollins about his confrontation with Logan Paul last week. Mustafa Ali interrupted, trying to spread positivity and telling Rollins to be grateful for the opportunity. Rollins reminded Ali of their feud from last year before challenging him to a match tonight.

(2) SETH ROLLINS vs. MUSTAFA ALI

Ali caught Rollins with a punch before making fun of the Logan Paul knockout. Rollins turned Ali inside out with a clothesline, following it with a series of stomps. Ali drove Rollins into the corner and climbed the turnbuckle, but Rollins knocked him down with three elbow strikes to the back. Rollins cracked Ali with a Curb Stomp while in a Tree of Woe position and a regular Curb Stomp for the win.

WINNER: Seth Rollins in 3:00

– After the match, Seth Rollins grabbed a mic and said he would beat Logan Paul. Rollins said that if he can’t beat Logan at WrestleMania, he is a joke. Rollins ran down all of Logan’s transgressions before saying that at WrestleMania it all comes around. He said that the people would sing to Logan on his birthday, but it wouldn’t be for him. Rollins lifted the mic as the crowd sang his theme.

(Pomares’s Analysis: That was a decent final build for this feud, but I was left disappointed by how short Seth Rollins and Mustafa Ali’s match was.)

– Earlier today, Baron Corbin tried to get Adam Pearce to get him a spot in WrestleMania, only for Chelsea Green to interrupt. Green questioned why she couldn’t get a spot in the Fatal 4-Way match before Pearce reminded her that she didn’t have a partner. Sonya Deville interrupted to criticize Pearce’s work, only for him to book both of them in a qualifying match against Candice LeRae and Mia Yim later tonight.

[HOUR TWO]

– Corey Graves and Adam Pearce introduced Omos and MVP for the weigh-in. Before Graves could continue, MVP took the mic to warn Brock Lesnar about facing the Nigerian Giant. Omos weighed in at 410 pounds, right before Brock Lesnar showed up. Lesnar immediately attacked Omos with a pair of running lariats, grabbing the scale as a weapon. Omos kicked Lesnar away with a big boot, forcing him to retreat.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Continuing this feud’s streak of cold segments, this weigh in had no real substance and was more of the same. At least it was shorter than Cody and Ogogo’s one.)

– A video package aired, recapping several highlights from Charlotte Flair’s career.

– At backstage, Byron Saxton interviewed Rhea Ripley about Flair’s words from SmackDown. Ripley put over Flair’s legacy, but said that it wouldn’t define her destiny. Ripley said that she must become the biggest star in this industry and win the title.

– The Street Profits, Ricochet and Braun Strowman made their way to the ring for their eight-man tag match.

– A video package aired with Finn Bálor cutting a promo from a dark room. Finn told Edge that there is nothing more dangerous than a caged demon. Finn said that he doesn’t summon his demons because they are always with him. The screen morphed Finn’s face into the Demon, as it was confirmed that Finn would wrestle as the Demon at WrestleMania.

(3) BRAUN STROWMAN & RICOCHET & STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. ALPHA ACADEMY (Chad Gable & Otis) & VIKING RAIDERS (Ivar & Erik w/Valhalla)

Gable knocked Dawkins off his feet, only for him to respond with a shoulder tackle. They traded arm drags, but Ricochet got a blind tag. Gable caught a headscissors and locked Ricochet in an ankle lock, but he reached Strowman for the tag. Strowman and Ricochet nailed Gable with an enzuigiri and shoulder tackle combination. Ford took the tag from Strowman, cracking Gable with a forearm strike afterwards. Both teams faced off, starting a brawl where everyone but Ivar, Otis and Strowman were thrown out. Otis sent Strowman out of the ring and smashed Ford with a powerslam, as WWE RAW went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Erik blasted Ford with a knee to the ribs, followed by a barrage of forearms from Ivar. Erik cracked Ford with a high knee strike, but he kicked out at two. Otis crushed Ford with an elbow drop, as Maxxine Dupri was shown watching backstage. Ford nailed Otis with a pair of kicks, but he immediately responded with a back elbow. Ford struck Otis with an enzuigiri, reaching Dawkins for the tag. Dawkins knocked Ivar down with a leaping back elbow and an enzuigiri before receiving a boot to the face.

Ivar nailed Dakwins with a lariat, but Ricochet broke the pinfall with a running Shooting Star. Ricochet took care of Erik with an enzuigiri and Otis with a springboard dropkick. Dawkins knocked Gable down while Strowman took care of three opponents with shoulder tackles at ringside. Erik caught Strowman with a rising knee strike, but immediately received a powerslam. Strowman planted Erik with a powerslam, followed by a Swanton Bomb from Ricochet and a twisting Frog Splash from Ford.

WINNERS: Braun Strowman, Ricochet & Street Profits in 12:00

(Pomares’s Analysis: While I dislike how lazy it was to just book these teams in a showcase match with no stakes, this match was a reminded that they will likely still have one of the most eye-catching matches on the card.)

– At backstage, Cathy Kelly interviewed Cody Rhodes about his match tonight. Cody said that he loves being in this position, claiming that he would show that Solo Sikoa is not ready before beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

– A WrestleMania movie spoof aired, featuring The Bloodline in Goodfellas.

– A video package aired, recapping numerous highlights from Bianca Belair’s WWE career while numerous WWE stars and legends gave their thoughts.

– Earlier today, Austin Theory was in the empty arena cutting a promo directed to John Cena. Theory said that he is an empty arena because he doesn’t do this for the people, but for himself. Theory said that he would make Cena believe in him and make the fans stop believing in Cena.

– Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green made their way to the ring for their match against Candice LeRae and Mia Yim.

– The commentary team confirmed that Stacy Keibler would be inducted in this year’s Hall of Fame Class.

(4) SONYA DEVILLE & CHELSEA GREEN vs. CANDICE LERAE & MIA YIM

Yim knocked Deville down with a dropkick, but missed a cannonball in the corner afterwards. Yim countered a double suplex, nailing LeRae and Green down with a double neckbreaker. LeRae took Deville down with a high crossbody, following it with a senton on Green’s back. Yim and LeRae crushed Green with a tag team splash, but Deville broke the pinfall. Deville took care of LeRae with a reverse DDT before receiving a pump kick. Deville attacked Yim with a forearm strike behind the referee’s back, allowing Green to hit the Unprettier for the three count.

WINNERS: Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green in 2:00

(Pomares’s Analysis: Unlike the men’s match which was given a lengthy match as a final build, this two-minute match was the best the women’s division could get. Nowhere near as excited for the women’s 4-Way match as I am for the men’s.)

– Damian Priest made his way to the ring alongside Dominik Mysterio for his match against Rey Mysterio.

[HOUR THREE]

– At backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Paul Heyman about what Cody Rhodes said tonight. Heyman said that Cody knows that he isn’t ready and proved it in his interview. Heyman said that Roman Reigns is ready to take any advantage they can while Cody is not ready to fill his father’s shoes. He finished by saying that Cody should be ready to lose tonight and take the emotional baggage to another defeat at WrestleMania.

– Back in the ring, Dominik Mysterio called Rey Mysterio a deadbeat for attacking him. Dominik showed footage of Rey attacking him while insulting his family for allowing it to happen. Dominik said that he wishes Eddie was his real father and that Rey didn’t exist. Rey Mysterio interrupted, arriving for his match against Damian Priest.

(5) REY MYSTERIO vs. DAMIAN PRIEST

Back from a commercial break, Rey nailed Priest with a wheelbarrow facebuster, setting him up for a diving seated senton and a kick to the head. Rey crushed Priest with a springboard moonsault, but he kicked out at two. Priest caught a springboard crossbody and laid him out with a flatliner for a two count. Rey sent Priest to the ropes, but he immediately responded with a lariat. Rey blocked an avalanche South of Heaven with an avalanche hurracarrana, followed by the 619. Dominik tripped Rey off the top turnbuckle, causing a Disqualification

WINNER: Rey Mysterio via DQ in 3:00

– After the match, Priest and Dominik beat Rey down, until Legado del Fantasma ran down to make the save.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Dominik’s promo was solid and a good final build to his match at WrestleMania. The match between Rey and Priest wasn’t that and felt very repetitive.)

– A video package aired, hyping up the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal aired.

– At backstage, the Good Brothers, Johnny Gargano, Rick Boogs and Elias confirmed they were booked in the battle royal. Elias crossed paths with Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed and Bobby Lashley on his way out, getting scared by them.

– Gunther made his way to the ring alongside Imperium for a match.

– A recap of the Usos assaulting Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on SmackDown aired.

– At backstage, Sami Zayn talked about him and Kevin Owens getting their first big break in Los Angeles. Owens said that it doesn’t get bigger than the biggest tag team title match in WrestleMania history. Owens finished by saying they would win the Undisputed Tag Team titles at WrestleMania.

(6) GUNTHER (w/Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser) vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER

Ziggler caught Gunther with a dropkick and a Pendulum DDT before falling to a chop. Gunther clobbered Ziggler with a chopin the turnbuckle, following it with a stomp on the corner, as WWE RAW went to commercials.

Back from break, Ziggler crushed Gunther with a Famouser, but he kicked out at two. Gunther blocked the Zig Zag and knocked Ziggler out with a mid-air chop. Gunther floored Ziggler with a German suplex, a powerbomb and the Last Symphony for the three count.

WINNER: Gunther in 5:00

– After the match, Gunther grabbed a mic, pointed at Ziggler’s body and said that this was the fate that awaited Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania.

(Pomares’s Analysis: With the ad break eating most of this match, it became essentially an extended squash. Gunther’s post-match promo wasn’t spectacular, but was short and to the point.)

– A commercial for WWE 2K23 aired.

– Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa made their way to the ring for their main event match.

(7) CODY RHODES vs. SOLO SIKOA (w/Paul Heyman)

Sikoa withstood a shoulder tackle, only to fall to a jab and a dropkick. Sikoa dropped Cody with a release Samoan Drop, sending him out the ring. Cody drove Sikoa into the steel steps before smashing his leg into the ring post. Sikoa countered the Cody cutter with a belly-to-belly slam before knocking Cody onto the announce table. Sikoa caught a suicide dive, slamming Cody on the announce table with two back-to-back uranages, as WWE RAW went to its final commercial break.

Back from break, Cody avoided a back suplex, but couldn’t follow up with a suplex. Sikoa pummeled Cody down, until he retaliated with a suplex into a facebuster. Cody caught Sikoa with a snap powerslam, a Disaster Kick and the Cody Cutter. Cody dropped Sikoa with the Cross Rhodes, but he managed to put his foot on the rope. Sikoa avoided a moonsault, only to receive another Cody Cutter. The Usos showed up on the ramp to distract Cody, allowing Sikoa to hit the Spinning Solo for a nearfall. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens showed up on the ramp to brawl with the Usos and smash them into the LED screens. Cody avoided the Samoan Spike and floored Sikoa with the Cross Rhodes for the win.

WINNER: Cody Rhodes in 13:00

(Pomares’s Analysis: While not the most exciting or creative ending, Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa was a good main event for one of the WrestleMania go-home shows. They’ll likely do a bigger angle on SmackDown with Roman Reigns.)

– The show came to an end with Cody standing tall while Paul Heyman talked to someone on his phone.