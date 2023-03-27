3/27 WWE3/27 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Cody vs. Solo, Eight-Man WrestleMania Showcase Preview, Miz TV with Lita, Stratus, Lynch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

MARCH 27, 2023

PHOENIX, ARIZ.

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-After the “Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand stamp, they went live to the arena where Kevin Patrick introduced the show.

-Miz made his entrance, listed as “The Host of WrestleMania.” As he made his way to the ring, they went to Patrick and Corey Graves at ringside who previewed scheduled matches and segments on the show including Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa, the Brock Lesnar-Omos weigh-in, Gunther in action, and Rey Mysterio vs. Damien Priest.

-Miz TV: Miz welcomed everyone to his talk show. He asked if the fans were feeling the WrestleMania energy. Miz asked Becky Lynch what it feels like to know she couldn’t handle Damage CTRL on her own and had to bring in reinforcements. She said he sounds like “a very insecure man with notoriously tiny balls.” Miz said they aren’t tiny, they are massive, and that is verified by his wife. Becky said it must feel good that his wife didn’t get around much before dating him. Becky said she doesn’t get along with many people, but there are two she does. She said when people fight for her, she fights for them.

Miz asked Lita and Trish why they returned now “just to play back-up to Becky.” Lita said she doesn’t feel like back-up, she feels like one-half of the tag team champions. She was interrupted by Damage CTRL’s music. Out walked Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky. Bayley told Miz to stop talking because she had something to say. When fans booed, Bayley said, “Not now, Phoenix. You idiots, I said I have something to say.” She said every step they’ve taken since Summerslam has led them to this match, and Lita and Trish are in the ring acting like they still mean something, but the truth is they haven’t in 20 years. Trish said the belt on their shoulders indicates they mean something right now.

Bayley said there was a time it would have been a dream match to face them, but now it’s a different kind of dream. Fans yelled, “What?” She repeated herself louder and said they can’t relate to success because they can’t accomplish crap. Bayley said their dream is to take out the top woman in the Division and two legends. Becky said those two behind Bayley haven’t done anything but being lackeys. She said she thought this would end at War Games or when they took the tag team titles, but now it can only end at WrestleMania. They yelled at each other as Patrick said Becky vs. Sky was up next. [c]

(1) BECKY LYNCH (w/Lita, Trish Stratus) vs. IYO SKY (w/Bayley, Dakota Kai)

They match began immediately after the break. Becky went on the attack right away as fans chanted “Becky! Becky!” A graphic noted #WWERaw was the no. 1 trend in Twitter in the United States. Sky retreated to ringside a minute into the match. When Becky reached through the ropes and grabbed Bayley’s hair, Sky kicked Becky to take control. Becky made a comeback with some clotheslines. She scored a near fall a minute later, then played to the crowd. Sky countered a Manhandle Slam and landed a double-stomp to score a two count. They cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

Back from the break, both wrestlers were down. They replayed a top rope dropkick by Sky for a two count and then a Becky superplex for a two count. Sky got up and landed a German suplex into a bridge for a near fall. Sky dropkicked Becky off the top rope a minute later just as Graves was saying Sky impressed him in this match. She landed a springboard moonsault and then rolled Becky into the ring and scored a two count. A “This is awesome!” chant broke out. Sky went for an Over the Moonsault, but Becky moved and gave Sky a Manhandle Slam for the win.

Lita and Stratus joined Becky in the ring for the post-match celebration and some gloating to Damage CTRL at ringside.

WINNER: Lynch in 11:00.

-They went to Graves and Patrick at ringside. Graves said he can’t wait for those six to tear it up this weekend at WrestleMania. They threw to a video package on Cody Rhodes confronting Roman Reigns last week on Raw, rattling Reigns with talk that after he loses at WrestleMania, he’ll be a chief without a tribe followed by Solo Sikoa going after Cody with a Samaon Spike, but Cody blocking in. Then they aired a clip of Paul Heyman announcing Cody would face Solo tonight on Raw.

-They showed Heyman, Solo, and the Usos backstage. [c]

-They showed postcard shots of Phoenix.

-A video package aired on the Bianca Belair defense of the Raw Title against Asuka. Graves talked about her being a game-changer when she arrived in NXT after having heard about her track record in Japan. Highlights aired of her matches including notes about her initial winning streak. Lita, Kevin Owens, Molly Holly, Charlotte, and MVP were shown touting her.

-A clip aired of last week’s angle with Logan Paul and Seth Rollins. Then a clip aired from last week when Cathy Kelley approached Logan Paul after he knocked out Seth Rollins a second time. He was boisterously boasting about what he did and vowed to do it again at WrestleMania.