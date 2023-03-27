Adam Cole and Britt Baker comment on AEW All Access

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Adam Cole and Britt Baker say that the new AEW All Access show this week truly is an All Access pass to AEW. In an interview with Screen Rant, Cole and Baker talked about the show and how it’s different from other wrestling reality shows that have aired.

“I think it combines all of what you just said,” Baker said regarding the differences between AEW All Access, Total Divas, and other wrestling reality television shows. “At the same time, it’s totally different than what you just said. Because it really is ‘All Access.’ We had the cameras with us everywhere at work, anything that was related to work, and a little bit at home.

“For me personally, this is the most private that I’ve ever gotten when it comes to telling a story of mine on camera,” Cole said. “The injuries that I went through were incredibly serious and something that I kept very close to home for a long time. Obviously, Britt knew, and my family knew exactly what was going on, [and] the AEW medical team. But to be able to capture that and show all the ups and the downs and have that all be on camera was really, really interesting, but also a really cool experience for me.”

Adam Cole will make his return to the ring this week on AEW Dynamite. Cole will face Daniel Garcia. He hasn’t wrestled a match since suffering a concussion at the Forbidden Door PPV event last summer. AEW All Access will premiere immediately following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

