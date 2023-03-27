SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CM Punk is reportedly not welcome back by wrestlers in AEW.

Wade Keller reported during his special Focus on AEW show that sentiment among people and prominent wrestlers in AEW is that Punk just isn’t welcome back.

“The sentiment is he’s not welcome back, Keller said. “The wrestlers don’t want him back. I’d go so far as saying that my sources are saying the vast majority of wrestlers don’t want him back. On person said, maybe one or two of the top third of the roster would want him back and then there’s some younger guys who liked him and just thought, ‘hey, this is a guy I grew up watching and it’s cool having him around.’

“The politics aren’t terrible among the top guys. I mean, there is some tension between some of the top guys, but it’s mostly Punk doesn’t get along with Hangman, Punk doesn’t get along with Moxley, Punk doesn’t get along with Kenny, Punk doesn’t get along with The Bucks. When you look at the power structure in AEW, it’s not that everyone gets along in that group, but I haven’t heard of anything real serious between the names that I just mentioned. But mostly there’s a range of peaceful coexistence and really liking each other and Punk is the exception to that right now. So, him going off on Instagram like he did, really hurt the chances of him being welcome back.”

Last week, it was reported that Punk was near being medically cleared to return to the ring. Punk is not being promoted by AEW for a return at this time. Punk has not been seen on AEW television since the All Out PPV event where he infamously went on a media scrum tirade against The Elite and AEW.

