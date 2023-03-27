Moxley scheduled to respond to Punk’s Instagram post

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley is scheduled to respond to C.M. Punk’s deleted Instagram post.

Renee Paquette announced on YouTube today that Moxley will be her next guest on The Sesssions.

Paquette wrote: “Tomorrow Jon Moxley is back on The Sessions for what’s sure to be an episode that gets people talking. The former three time AEW World Champion gets into why he likes to bleed during his matches and what went into creating his Texas Death masterpiece with Hangman Adam Page. He also sings the praises of AEW up-and-comers, begrudgingly offers respect to his and Renee’s cat, and, yes, he talks about CM Punk’s Instagram post.”

In a post on Instagram that has since been deleted, Punk claimed that Moxley refused to lose to him last summer as their program was being built leading to All Out.