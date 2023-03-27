News Ticker

ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 PPV Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 27, 2023

ROH returns to PPV with the annual Supercard of Honor event over WrestleMania weekend in Los Angeles.

When: Friday March 31, 2023

Where: Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: Live on Fite TV and Bleacher Report

  • Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston – ROH World Championship
  • The Lucha Brothers vs. Aussie Open vs. La Faccion Ingobernable vs. The Kingdom vs. Top Flight – Reach for the Sky Ladder Match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship
  • Samoa Joe vs. Mark Briscoe – ROH Television Championship
  • El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kommander – AAA Mega Championship
  • Athena vs. Yuka Sakazaki – ROH Women’s Championship

