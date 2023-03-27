SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
ROH returns to PPV with the annual Supercard of Honor event over WrestleMania weekend in Los Angeles.
When: Friday March 31, 2023
Where: Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA
How To Watch: Live on Fite TV and Bleacher Report
ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 PPV Full Match Card
- Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston – ROH World Championship
- The Lucha Brothers vs. Aussie Open vs. La Faccion Ingobernable vs. The Kingdom vs. Top Flight – Reach for the Sky Ladder Match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship
- Samoa Joe vs. Mark Briscoe – ROH Television Championship
- El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kommander – AAA Mega Championship
- Athena vs. Yuka Sakazaki – ROH Women’s Championship
