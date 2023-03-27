VIP AUDIO 3/27 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WrestleMania 21 Preview Roundtable: Keller, Powell, Guttman discuss whether Cena and Batista are ready for top babyface spots (57 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the March 26, 2005 special WrestleMania 21 Preview Roundtable. PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell and James Guttman to preview WrestleMania 21. They make predictions, analyze the hype, speculate on the post-PPV Draft Lottery shuffling, and more including are Batista and John Cena ready to carry top babyface spots, rationalizing various Undertaker-Rnady Orton finishes, Akibono-Big Show gimmick sumo match, and more.

