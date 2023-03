SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The last episode of WWE Raw before WrestleMania 39 is headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa.

When: Monday March 27, 2023

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE Raw 3/27 Full Match Card

Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

Brock Lesnar and Omos WrestleMania weigh-in

Lita & Trish Stratus & Becky Lynch join Miz TV

Braun Strowman & Ricochet & The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders & Alpha Academy

CATCH-UP: UPDATED WrestleMania 39 Full Match Card