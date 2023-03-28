3/28 NXT REPORT: Wells’s live report on go-home show featuring Waller responding to Gargano, battle royal for spot in North American Championship match, Hartwell vs. Ruca vs. Nile, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV REPORT

MARCH 28, 2023

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED TAPED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS (@spookymilk), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

Tonight after the show, join me & Nate Lindberg to break down the show with calls and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 15 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (515) 605-9345

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: pwtorchnxt@gmail.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW POST-RECORDING

[HOUR ONE]

(1) 20-MAN BATTLE ROYAL – Winner receives a spot in the five-way match for the North American Championship

Quincy Elliott was eliminated in seconds, as the final entrant (Apollo Crews) hit the ring. Dante Chen got a brief showcase before Dijak booted him to the floor. A wrestler we haven’t seen yet was eliminated as Vic simply said “another elimination” and didn’t name the victim. Damon Kemp went next. Enofe and Blade put Dijak to the apron, and Odyssey Jones bumped him to the floor. Dijak yanked Jones from the ring and tossed him into the steps, then back inside where Jinder Mahal picked the bones and eliminated him. Enofe, Blade and Mahal all went to the apron and battled. Crews eliminated Enofe as Blade was tossed by Scrypts. Scrypts flew over Mahal and hit the floor. Not sure what he was going for there. Javier Bernal was tossed and the match went to split-screen after the flurry of early eliminations. [c]