FREE PODCAST 3/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss C.M. Punk and Jon Moxley, plus emails, $5 challenges, more (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Oh, what’s that you say? You wanted a new All Elite Aftershow? Well, good news – it’s here! C.M. Punk and Jon Moxley is the opening discussion on this week’s show. What could happen in the future? Is Punk just a whiner? Yeah, maybe. But Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek talk about it all. Then they take emails and run through some $5 challenges.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO