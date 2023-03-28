SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley revealed on an episode of The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette that he was working without a contract in AEW while he was the Interim World Champion last summer.

“The entire summer, I was not under contract,” Moxley said of summer 2022 status with AEW. “No contract. Free agent. I was at Summerslam weekend wrestling Desperado and s**t the day of Summerslam. Suplexed him on a bunch of aluminum cans. I could have walked into Summerslam that night with the AEW belt if I had been so inclined. Nobody knew that because I don’t put my s**t out there in the world and let everybody know everything about my business. I was not under contract.

“The reason being, if you’re curious, is I got out of rehab and my contract was coming up. They extended it for the time that I missed. Cool. I’m glad they did actually because I didn’t want to feel like I owed them anything, so they extended it a little bit. It was coming up. They were talking to me about it and the last thing I wanted to do when I first got out of rehab, cause logic would tell you don’t go back to wrestling because you’re just going to fall into the same old habits. So, I wanted to just ease back into it and see what life was like on the other side and the last thing I wanted to do was hurry up and sign a big, long-term commitment because what if (stuff) started going off the rails.

“Pretty quickly, I was like this is awesome. Being sober is awesome and I’m having so much fun. I was working with my friends, Blackpool Combat Club — me and Bryan. They talked about re-signing and I said if everything stays exactly like it is right now, I’ll be here forever. You can pay me in cash in an envelope at the end of the night. But, I can’t tell you what I’m going to feel like in six months. Especially not in three or five years and once I make a commitment, I will push through injuries and push myself too hard and do all these things that add up that leads you down the road. So, I was not in a hurry to make any grand commitments.”

Jon Moxley is a multiple-time AEW World Champion. He debuted at the first-ever AEW PPV, Double or Nothing 2019, and has been a fixture of the company ever since then.

