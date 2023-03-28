Stacy Keibler to join WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Stacy Keibler will join the WWE Hall of Fame in the class of 2023. People magazine and WWE announced the news on Monday.

“As first reported by People.com, Stacy Keibler will be strutting her way into the WWE Hall of Fame, joining Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta and Andy Kaufman in the Class of 2023,” WWE wrote on WWE.com. “Kickstarting her career as a model and cheerleader for the Baltimore Ravens, Keibler burst onto the scene in 2000 after winning a contest to join WCW’s The Nitro Girls. Recognizing her vast potential and sheer star power, WCW transformed Keibler into Ms. Hancock, a provocative, business-suit-wearing manager who was all ‘Standards and Practices.’

“In WWE, Keibler swiftly captivated fans on Raw and SmackDown as a member of The Alliance. Teaming with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson, the dynamic duo wreaked havoc on the opposition.

“Shortly thereafter, Keibler began managing The Dudley Boyz as their Duchess of Dudleyville, before lending her help to Test, Scott Steiner, and the superhero team of Hurricane and Rosey. For a brief time, Keibler was even the assistant to Mr. McMahon himself. The Maryland native then took her talents inside the ring and engaged in memorable rivalries with Trish Stratus, Jacqueline, and Molly Holly.

“Upon leaving WWE in 2006, Keibler dazzled audiences by reaching the finals of Season 2 of Dancing with the Stars. She has since graced the covers of countless magazines, walked a variety of red carpets, and appeared on hit shows such as ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ ‘Chuck,’ and ‘Psych.’ WWE congratulates Keibler on her induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.”

