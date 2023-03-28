SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Logan Paul will be out of contract with WWE after WrestleMania 39.

On Tuesday’s episode of the Impaulsive podcast, Paul said he’s had a great rookie year in WWE, but that his contract with the company would be up this weekend. “It’s so crazy,” Paul said of his time with WWE. “It’s like the epitome of everything that I was doing my entire life. I want to lean into it,” he said, reflecting on his first year in the sport. “My contract ends this WrestleMania. My rookie year is about to be up. It was a good rookie year.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Logan Paul is scheduled to wrestle Seth Rollins on night one of WrestleMania 39 on April 1. WrestleMania airs live on Peacock on both April 1 and April 2. Other announced matches include Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, and much more.

