VIP AUDIO 3/27 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Cody vs. Solo, Andre Battle Royal news, Seth vs. Ali, Lesnar-Omos weigh-in, Becky vs. Iyo Sky, more WrestleMania hype (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa, Andre the Giant Battle Royal news involving Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins vs. Mustafa Ali, Brock Lesnar-Omos weigh-in, Becky Lynch vs. Iyo Sky, and a lot of WrestleMania hype.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO