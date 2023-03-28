News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/27 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Cody vs. Solo, Andre Battle Royal news, Seth vs. Ali, Lesnar-Omos weigh-in, Becky vs. Iyo Sky, more WrestleMania hype (26 min.)

March 28, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa, Andre the Giant Battle Royal news involving Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins vs. Mustafa Ali, Brock Lesnar-Omos weigh-in, Becky Lynch vs. Iyo Sky, and a lot of WrestleMania hype.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*