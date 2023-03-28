VIP AUDIO 3/28 – Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Moxley reveals he worked without contract, analyzing Punk-AEW drama and Tony Khan’s leadership (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss Jon Moxley revealing he worked without contract this past summer and then analyze the C.M. Punk-AEW drama reigniting and Tony Khan’s leadership role in all of it. It’s a single-topic deep dive into the locker room turmoil and public statements from last summer through today.

