VIP AUDIO 3/28 – The Fix Flashback (3-16-2016): Vince-Shake-Taker summit, Chris Lebel autobiography review, will New Day last as babyfaces, Impact’s Feast or Fired, more (126 min.)

TNA Impact including a big title change and a couple twists with the Feast or Fired briefcases

Monday Night Raw including the Shane-Vince-Undertaker summit

Looking back at Roadblock and what worked and didn’t

Will New Day run into trouble as a babyface act

Was Chris Jericho’s promo at Roadblock overrated

Dark Sin Cara’s debut

The Cody Rhodes-Xavier Woods interview on Chris Jericho’s podcast

Chris Leben autobiography review

The latest UFC hot topics

UFC Fight Night preview featuring Frank Mir-Mark Hunt preview

Raw ratings strategy

And more

