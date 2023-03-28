News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/28 – The Fix Flashback (3-16-2016): Vince-Shake-Taker summit, Chris Lebel autobiography review, will New Day last as babyfaces, Impact’s Feast or Fired, more (126 min.)

March 28, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the March 16, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

  • TNA Impact including a big title change and a couple twists with the Feast or Fired briefcases
  • Monday Night Raw including the Shane-Vince-Undertaker summit
  • Looking back at Roadblock and what worked and didn’t
  • Will New Day run into trouble as a babyface act
  • Was Chris Jericho’s promo at Roadblock overrated
  • Dark Sin Cara’s debut
  • The Cody Rhodes-Xavier Woods interview on Chris Jericho’s podcast
  • Chris Leben autobiography review
  • The latest UFC hot topics
  • UFC Fight Night preview featuring Frank Mir-Mark Hunt preview
  • Raw ratings strategy
  • And more

