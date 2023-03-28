WrestleMania weekend non-WWE viewing guide: match lineups for all streaming events from GCW, Highspots TV, Fite+, ROH, Impact, NJPW, Circle 6, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Note: This is a complete guide to every non-WWE or NXT streaming event you can watch during WrestleMania weekend starting on March 30. The vast majority of these events are available with a subscription to Fite+ or Highspots TV, but there are also several shows that are available as stand alone PPVs.

The guide below includes a day-by-day guide with links to wath every show streaming, match lineups that were available as of this writing for WrestleMania weekend.

All times indicated are Pacific.

Credit to Voices of Wrestling and their WrestleMania weekend guide which was a great aid to compiling this guide.

MARCH 30

Santino Bros Wrestling: California Love

11:00 a.m.

Ukrainian Cultural Center

Los Angeles, Calif.

Watch live with a Fite+ subscription

Santino Bros Champion Che Cabrera vs. Willie Mack

Inner City Champion Delilah Doom vs. Heather Monroe vs. Johnnie Robbie

Kidd Bandit vs. Eli Everfly

Bad Dude Tito vs. Matt Vandagriff

Dom Kubrick & Lucas Riley vs. The Bomb Squad (The DKC & Cam Gates)

Raunchy Rico vs. Tyler Bateman

IC Championship No. 1 Contendership: Koto Hiro vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA

Circle 6: Queer Punk Outlaws

2:00 p.m.

Knucklehead Hollywood

Hollywood, California

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

Circle 6: Lindsay Snow’s Kaiju Cannabis Cup

3:00p.m.

Knucklehead Hollywood

Hollywood, Calif.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9

4:00 p.m.

Ukrainian Cultural Center

Los Angeles, Calif.

Watch live on Fite+

Credit to Voices of Wrestling and Jeremy Sexton for the won-loss records compiled for Bloodsport 9.

Kota Ibushi (0-0) vs. Mike Bailey (0-1)

Marina Shafir (2-0) vs. Killer Kelly (0-1)

Erik Hammer (3-0) vs. Calvin Tankman (2-2)

Davey Boy Smith Jr. (5-1) vs. J.R. Kratos (4-2)

Jon Moxley (3-1) vs. Alex Coughlin (2-3)

Royce Isaacs (2-3) vs. Johnny Bloodsport (1-0)

Josh Barnett (5-0) vs. Timothy Thatcher (1-3)

Yuya Uemura (1-1) vs. Bad Dude Tito (1-4)

Jeff Cobb (2-0) vs. Calder McColl (2-0)

Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow

4:00 p.m.

Globe Theatre

Los Angeles, Calif.

Watch live with a Highspots TV subscription

Negro Casas vs. Ultimo Dragon

Shigehiro Irie vs. Mike Bailey

AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo vs. Taurus vs. Komander

TJPW 10 Women Tag Showcase

Rey Horus & Aramis & Galeno del Mal vs. Toxin & Latigo & Arez

United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. Time Machine (Kushida & Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley)

Tom Lawlor & ? vs. Kenta & Bryan Keith

Michael Oku vs. Rocky Romero

Circle 6: Vinnie Massaro’s Pro Wrestling Combine

4:00 p.m.

Knucklehead Hollywood

Hollywood, Calif.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

Scheduled to appear are Massaro, Papa Jace, Travis Williams, J.A.Y., Torito Negro, Alice Crowley, Judas Icarus, Haley Dylan, El Chupacabra, and Johnnie Robbie.

Circle 6: Momma Cogar’s Delicate Flowers

5:00 p.m.

Knucklehead Hollywood

Hollywood, Calif.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

Flaming Tables match: Atticus Cogar vs. Jacob Fatu

Chandelier of Death match: Otis Cogar vs. Clint Margera

Christian Napier vs. ???

Circle 6: Hoodfoot presents Crosses & Caskets

6:00 p.m.

Knucklehead Hollywood

Hollywood, Calif.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

Casket match: A.J. Gray vs. J.T.G

3-way Cinderblock Dance: MM3 vs. Satu Jinn vs. Hoodfoot

Doors of Mayhem match: Matt Locke vs. Terex

Circle 6: Iron-On Wrestling

7:00 p.m.

Knucklehead Hollywood

Hollywood, Calif.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

DDT Goes Hollywood

8:00 p.m.

Ukrainian Cultural Center

Los Angeles, California

Watch live with a Fite+ subscription

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Yuki Ueno

Shunma Katsumata & Mao vs. Chris Brookes & Yoshihiko

Tetsuya Endo vs. Joey Janela

Saki Akai vs. Vert Vixen

Jun Akiyama & Eddie Kingston vs. Daisuke Sasaki & Kanon

Pheromones (Danshoku Dieno & Yuki Iino) vs. Sanshiro Takagi & Michael Nakazawa

Kazusada Higuchi & Takeshi Masada vs. Andrew Everett & Nick Wayne

NJPW & IMPACT: Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive

8:00 p.m.

Globe Theatre

Los Angeles, Calif.

Watch live on PPV on Fite

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Mike Bailey

Moose vs. Jeff Cobb

X Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rich Swann vs. Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors vs. Rocky Romero

STRONG Openweight Champion KENTA vs. Minoru Suzuki

IMPACT Tag Team Champions BULLET CLUB (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

Fred Rosser & Alex Coughlin & Callihan & P.C.O vs. Eddie Edwards & Joe Hendry & Tom Lawlor & J.R. Kratos

Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd

Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Miyu Yamashita

Circle 6: Valentine Vision

10:00 p.m.

Knucklehead Hollywood

Hollywood, Calif.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

Scheduled to appear is Casanova Valentine.

GCW For The Culture

11:59 p.m.

Ukrainian Cultural Center

Los Angeles, Calif.

Watch live with a Fite+ subscription

2 Cold Scorpio vs. Bryan Keith

West Coast (Kenny King & G Sharpe & Mazzerati & Alpha Zo & Midas Kreed) vs. The World (Suge D & A.C. Mack & Joseline Navarro & Lucky Ali & Jeffrey John)

Anything Goes match: Billy Dixon vs. Willie Mack

Man Like Dereiss vs. Myron Reed vs. Kevin Knight

Ashton Starr vs. Ju Dizz vs. Faye Jackson vs. Devon Monroe vs. Darius Carter vs. Keita Murray vs. Terry Yaki vs. Isaiah Broner

Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling ChampionTrish Adora vs. Calvin Tankman

Circle 6: Minoru Suzuki’s Karaoke Jam

11:00 p.m.

Knucklehead Hollywood

Hollywood, Calif.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

MARCH 31

GCW Jimmy Lloyd’s Degeneration-F

11:00a.m.

Ukrainian Cultural Center

Los Angeles, Calif.

Watch live with a Fite+ subscription

Kenzie Paige vs. Sandra Moone

Jack Cartwheel vs. Hunter Drake

Starboy Charlie vs. Alec Price

Titus Alexander vs. Cole Radrick

Sawyer Wreck vs. Bobby Orlando

East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) vs. Best Bros (Baliyan Akki & Mei Suruga) vs. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) vs. CPF (Joe Lando & Danny Black)

Jimmy Lloyd vs. Bodhi Young Prodigy

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling: Live in Los Angeles

12:00 p.m.

Globe Theater

Los Angeles, Calif.

Watch live on PPV on Fite

Magical Sugar Rabbits (Yuka Sakazaki & Mizuki) vs. 121000000 (Miyu Yamashita & Maki Itoh)

Shoko Nakajima & Miu Watanabe vs. Wasteland War Party (Max The Impaler & Heidi Howitzer)

Hyper Misao & Trish Adora vs. Yuki Aino & Raku

Free WiFi (Hikari Noa & Nao Kakuta) vs. Daisy Monkey (Suzume & Arisu Endo)

International Princess Champion Rika Tatsumi vs. Billie Starkz

Yuki Kamifuku vs. Janai Kai

Also scheduled to appear is Sayuri Namba.

Circle 6: Jake Crist’s Fire Starters

12:00 p.m.

Knucklehead Hollywood

Hollywood, Calif.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

Jake Crist vs. Brian Kendrick

Tyler Bateman vs. Adam Brooks

Sonico vs. Mr. Iguana

Circle 6: Zachary Wentz’s Treehouse of Dreams

1:00 PM

Knucklehead Hollywood

Hollywood, Calif.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

C6 World Champion Zachary Wentz vs. Winner of Vinnie Massaro’s Pro-Wrestling Combine

Circle 6: AJ Gray’s POWER HOUR

2:00 PM

Knucklehead Hollywood

Hollywood, Calif.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

A.J. Gray vs. Jake Something

Jacob Fatu vs. Big Damo

Juicy Finau vs. Calvin Tankman

DDT vs. GCW

3:00 p.m.

Ukrainian Cultural Center

Los Angeles, Calif.

Watch live with a Fite+ subscription

Mao & Mike Bailey vs. Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver

Dark Sheik vs. Saki Akai

Blake Christian vs. Kazusada Higuchi

BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) vs. Pheromones (Danshoku Dieno & Yuki Iino)

Tony Deppen & Homicide vs. Jun Akiyama & Tetsuya Endo

Cole Radrick vs. Yoshihiko

Joey Janela vs. Yuki Ueno

Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice & Mance Warner) vs. Chris Brookes & Shunma Katsumata & Mizuki Watase

Ciclope & Miedo Xtremo & Gringo Loco & Alec Price vs. Sanshiro Takagi &Daisuke Sasaki & Kanon & Takeshi Masada

Also scheduled to appear is Michael Nakazawa.

No Peace Underground

3:00 p.m.

Knucklehead Hollywood

Hollywood, Calif.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

ROH Supercard of Honor

4:00 p.m.

Galen Center

Los Angeles, Calif.

Watch live on PPV on Bleacher Report and internationally on PPV on Fite

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston

ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe vs. Mark Briscoe

Reach for the Sky Ladder Match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship: Lucha Brothers (Penta el Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) vs. The Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. Dralistico & Rush vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin)

ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Katsuyori Shibata

ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy vs. A.R. Fox & Metalik & Blake Christian

ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Yuka Sakazaki

AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander

Prestige Wrestling: Nervous Breakdown

4:00 p.m.

Globe Theater

Los Angeles, Calif.

Watch live with a Highspots TV subscription

Miyu Yamashita vs. Taya Valkyrie

Masha Slamovich vs. Aja Kong

Shigehiro Irie vs. Kevin Blackwood

Ultimo Dragon & Time Splitters (Kushida & Alex Shelley) vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & Jorel Nelson &Royce Isacces)

L.A. Dojo (Clark Connors & Yuya Uemura & Kevin Knight) vs. C420 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas & Sonico)

Titus Alexander vs. Michael Oku

Aussie Horse (Warhorse & Adam Brooks) vs. Midnight Heat (Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl)

Calvin Tankman vs. Vinnie Massaro

Also scheduled to appear is Timothy Thatcher.

Circle 6: sVn

5:00 p.m.

Knucklehead Hollywood

Hollywood, Calif.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

Clockwork Orange House of Doom match: Matthew Justice vs. Bobby Beverly

Blunt Force Trauma match: Otis Cogar vs. Dr. Redacted

Terracotta Taipei match: Ryan vs. Clint Margera

GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7

8:00 p.m.

Ukrainian Cultural Center

Los Angeles, Calif.

You can watch this event with a Fite+ subscription

Hijo del Vikingo vs. Mike Bailey

GCW World Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. East West Express (Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver)

Kota Ibushi vs. Joey Janela

Maki Death Kill (Maki Itoh & Nick Gage) vs. BUSSY (Effy & Allie Katch)

New Fear City Murdermania

1o:00 p.m.

Super Chief Art Gallery

Los Angeles, Calif.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

No Ring No Rules Deathmatch: Dominik Denaro vs. Juicy Finau

Also scheduled to appear are Casanova Valentine and the New Fear City Dancers (Lowlita, Xochi Moon & Happy).

GCW Emo Fight

11:59 p.m.

Ukrainian Cultural Center

Los Angeles, Calif.

You can watch this event with a subscription to Fite+

Lio Rush vs. Jimmy Jacobs

Also scheduled to appear are Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Lil Aaron, Kevin Blackwood, and Horse Head.

APRIL 1

GCW Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 6: LA

11:00 AM

Ukrainian Cultural Center

Los Angeles, Calif.

You can watch this event with a subscription to Fite+

Ashton Starr & B3CCA & Rico Gonzalez & Aaron Rourke & Dillon McQueen vs. Da Shad & Abigail Warren & Anton Voorhees & Fabuloso Fabricio & Marco Mayur

Kidd Bandit vs. Sawyer Wreck

Carlos Romo vs. Devon Monroe

Sandra Moone vs. Steph De Lander

Fred Rosser vs. Karam

Jai Vidal vs. Honest Jon vs. Keita Murray vs. A.C. Mack

Vipress vs. Max The Impaler

Also scheduled to appear are Effy, Allie Katch, Dark Sheik, Pollo del Mar, Jay Vidal, Sandra Moone, and Honest John.

GCW Gringo Loco’s The Wrld on Lucha 2

10:00 p.m.

Ukrainian Cultural Center

Los Angeles, Calif.

You can watch this event with a subscription to Fite+

Hijo del Vikingo vs. Laredo Kid

Negro Casas vs. Tony Deppen

Sexy Star vs. Dulce Tormenta

Gringo Loco vs. Psycho Clown

Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Familia de Tijuana (Damian 666 & Bestia 666)

Black Taurus & Los Vipers (Latigo & Toxin) vs. Komander & Arez & Aramis

Also scheduled to appear is Melissa Santos.

Circle 6: Barroom Blitz

11:00 p.m.

Knucklehead Hollywood

Hollywood, Calif.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel